Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 589 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 164,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,235. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

