Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 565 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,079.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,009,000 after buying an additional 1,045,784 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

