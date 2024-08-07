Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 1,459 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. 1,457,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

