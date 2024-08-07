Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
VWO traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,359. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
