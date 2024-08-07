Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 227,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

