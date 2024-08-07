Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 64 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.39. 1,777,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

