Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.0 million-$553.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.8 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 93,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,572. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

