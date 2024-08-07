The Wendy’s Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.4 %

WEN stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

