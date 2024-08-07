The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82 to $0.93 for the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

