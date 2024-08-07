The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,257. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

