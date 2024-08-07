The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.
The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 2,549,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
