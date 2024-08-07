The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.