Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 23rd

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

