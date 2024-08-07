Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.83. 128,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,028. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

