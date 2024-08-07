Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $18.49. Sunrun shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 3,816,462 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.81. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,744.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 10.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

