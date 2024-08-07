Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.53. 2,515,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,021. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

