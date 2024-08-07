Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30,249.59 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Streakk has a market cap of $30,249.59 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00302418 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

