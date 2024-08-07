StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

