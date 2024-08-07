StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
