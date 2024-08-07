StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AMPE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

