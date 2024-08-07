Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tripadvisor Put Options (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,511 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 386% compared to the average daily volume of 5,046 put options.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,085,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,659. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,532 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,152 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

