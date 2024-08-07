Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday.

Standex International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.85. 49,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,973. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.05.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,104,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Standex International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

