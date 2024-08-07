SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $40.44. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 438,163 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

