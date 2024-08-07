SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

