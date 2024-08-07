Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SCCO stock remained flat at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 97,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,003. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

