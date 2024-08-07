Southern Copper Co. (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years.
Southern Copper Stock Performance
Shares of SCCO stock remained flat at $99.20 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 97,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,003. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on SCCO
Southern Copper Company Profile
Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Copper
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
- Trading Halts Explained
- Amgen’s MariTide Weight Loss Potential: Stock Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.