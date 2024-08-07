Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.