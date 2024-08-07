Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.
Sotera Health Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,128. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 2.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
