Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. 28,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.
Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.
SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
