Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. 28,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 163,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,454 over the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

