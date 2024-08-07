SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $12.27. SolarWinds shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 251,403 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Stock Up 12.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds



SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

