Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SKWD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. 51,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.11.
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
