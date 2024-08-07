Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 17,728 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEN. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 12.6 %

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $881.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,291.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,291.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $52,139.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,264 shares in the company, valued at $625,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $222,589. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Read More

