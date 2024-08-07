Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.79%.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

