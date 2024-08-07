Sealed Air (SEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

