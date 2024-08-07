Sealed Air (SEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sealed Air Stock Performance
Shares of SEE stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35.
Sealed Air Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
