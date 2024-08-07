Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. 1,829,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,450. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

