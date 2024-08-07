Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,399,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 838,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,171,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 999,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,984. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

