Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 363,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,636. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

