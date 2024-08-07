RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $29.85

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $28.41. RXO shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23,824 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RXO

RXO Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco grew its position in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 2,008.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.