Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

