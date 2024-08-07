Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $70.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 796,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,142. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

