Royal Bank of Canada Trims Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Target Price to $26.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AESI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,454. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,167,215.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 204,176 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

