Robert W. Baird Increases Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $5.50

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,760,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658,280 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

