Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.40 million. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 111,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,519. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

