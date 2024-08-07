Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.