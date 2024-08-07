Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,070.65. 93,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,831. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,047.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.