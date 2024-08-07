Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.19-4.28 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE O traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.46. 2,280,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,143,435. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

