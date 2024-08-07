Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of RPD traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 854,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,270. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

