Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $833.0 million-$837.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

