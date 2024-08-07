Quent Capital LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

BHF traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 77,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

