Quent Capital LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,337. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

