Quent Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 5,067,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

