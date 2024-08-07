Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $16.37 on Tuesday, reaching $784.61. The company had a trading volume of 410,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.54 and a 200-day moving average of $796.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.29.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

