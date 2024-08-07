Qtum Price Hits $2.11 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $222.18 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.50 or 0.04416522 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00037272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,264,022 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

